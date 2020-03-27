Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 27th (AAL, AZUL, CHRW, CVTI, FWRD, JWN, KSS, M, PDDPF, R)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 27th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Azul have shed more than 59% of their value in the past month due to the coronavirus-induced extremely low air-travel demand. n a bid to tackle the coronavirus-induced low demand, Azul decided to cut consolidated capacity by 90% in the Ma 25- Apr 30 timeframe. During the period, the company aims to operate 70 non-stop flights per day to 25 cities. The company has also decided to reduce its April payroll expenses by nearly 65%. The coronavirus-related headwind is expected to dent its first-quarter 2020 results. The carrier's high debt levels are also concerning. High costs and the depreciation of the Brazilian currency are major headwinds to the company. However, its solid earnings history is a positive. Azul's efforts to expand operations are encouraging too.”

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Avicanna (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a buy rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.