Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 27th (AMRB, APVO, ARCAY, ATCX, BFYT, CC, CHRYY, CNCE, CSBR, CTMX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 27th:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.