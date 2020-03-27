Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 27th (ABM, ABUS, AMKR, ARAV, BLUE, BPOP, C, CDNAF, CI, CNXN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 27th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $132.00 to $107.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $54.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $171.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $251.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) had its target price cut by Sidoti from $60.00 to $53.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $278.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) had its target price trimmed by Sidoti from $101.00 to $93.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $53.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $87.00 to $62.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $164.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $138.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price reduced by Sidoti from $77.00 to $59.00. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $343.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $114.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $622.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $109.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $185.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $240.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $37.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $69.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $118.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $220.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $108.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $107.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $58.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) had its price target cut by Sidoti from $52.00 to $42.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $341.00 to $281.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $85.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $130.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

