Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX):

3/26/2020 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

3/20/2020 – Cidara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Cidara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

3/5/2020 – Cidara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Cidara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

2/12/2020 – Cidara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $98.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.16. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 119,970 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

