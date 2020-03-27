Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cubic (CUB)

Cubic (NYSE: CUB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2020 – Cubic had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Cubic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Cubic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

3/10/2020 – Cubic was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Cubic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

2/10/2020 – Cubic was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/6/2020 – Cubic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Cubic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after buying an additional 171,916 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

