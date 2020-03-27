Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 27th (AERI, ARTH, BLUE, CAGDF, CLDX, CLH, EQ, HRVSF, KLDI, RIOT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 27th:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

