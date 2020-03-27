Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 27th (ALU, CLZNF, EXXRF, GRFS, ITRK, KRNT, LCII, LEVI, LPI, MBCN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 27th:

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 5,100 ($67.09).

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NetSol Technologies is a multinational provider of enterprise software and IT services to the financial services industry. NetSol helps clients to identify, evaluate and implement technology solutions to meet their strategic business challenges and maximize their bottom line. By utilizing its worldwide resources, NetSol delivers high-quality, cost-effective equipment and vehicle finance portfolio management solutions. The Company also delivers managed IT services ranging from consulting and application development to systems integration and development outsourcing. NetSol’s commitment to quality is demonstrated by its achievement of both ISO 9001 and SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMi (Capability Maturity Model) Level 5 assessment, a distinction shared by only 94 companies worldwide. The Company’s clients include global automakers, financial institutions, technology companies and governmental agencies. “

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 120 ($1.58).

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 740 ($9.73).

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

