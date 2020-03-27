Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 27th (AFLYY, AIR, ALGT, ALK, ANTE, BEVFF, BITA, BKCC, BY, CAAP)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 27th:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:ANTE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

