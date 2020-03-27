Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 27th (APOG, ARCC, AXSM, BYND, CARA, CARG, CDLX, CHDN, CHRS, CHTR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 27th:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Apogee Enterprises Inc alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a hold rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.