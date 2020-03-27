Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Callaway Golf (ELY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY):

3/26/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Callaway Golf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2020 – Callaway Golf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Callaway Golf had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Callaway Golf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/29/2020 – Callaway Golf is now covered by analysts at Imperial Capital. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Callaway Golf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

ELY stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $951.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 592.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,633 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $7,803,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $9,499,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

