Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Immunic (IMUX)

3/25/2020 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

3/25/2020 – Immunic is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2020 – Immunic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

2/21/2020 – Immunic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2020 – Immunic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2020 – Immunic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

IMUX opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.21. Immunic has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

