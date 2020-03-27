Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Noble (NE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Noble (NYSE: NE) recently:

3/17/2020 – Noble was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/13/2020 – Noble was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/11/2020 – Noble was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Noble was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/25/2020 – Noble had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Noble was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Noble was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Noble had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp..

2/7/2020 – Noble is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Noble was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Noble stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48. Noble Co. PLC has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.53 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Noble by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Noble by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 81,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

