Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oxford Industries (OXM)

3/27/2020 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $87.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Oxford Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/29/2020 – Oxford Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/11/2020 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2020 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

OXM traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.13. 3,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oxford Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,650,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

