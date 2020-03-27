Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rational (RAA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rational (FRA: RAA):

3/25/2020 – Rational was given a new €450.00 ($523.26) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Rational was given a new €590.00 ($686.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Rational was given a new €545.00 ($633.72) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Rational was given a new €565.00 ($656.98) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Rational was given a new €460.00 ($534.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Rational was given a new €545.00 ($633.72) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Rational was given a new €585.00 ($680.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Rational was given a new €655.00 ($761.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Rational was given a new €500.00 ($581.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Rational was given a new €590.00 ($686.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Rational was given a new €560.00 ($651.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Rational was given a new €789.00 ($917.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Rational was given a new €670.00 ($779.07) price target on by analysts at Bankhaus Lampe. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Rational was given a new €650.00 ($755.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Rational was given a new €560.00 ($651.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Rational was given a new €675.00 ($784.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Rational was given a new €680.00 ($790.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Rational was given a new €655.00 ($761.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RAA opened at €490.40 ($570.23) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €589.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €661.19. Rational Ag has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

