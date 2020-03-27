Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Solaredge Technologies (SEDG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG):

3/25/2020 – Solaredge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/25/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

2/21/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $117.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $102.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

2/7/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $84.25 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.23.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,327.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $68,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,786. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

