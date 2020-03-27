Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 96,757 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,872,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,804,000 after buying an additional 388,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,607,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after acquiring an additional 802,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,378,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,997,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 385,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,561 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Investors Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

