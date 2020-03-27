Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,597 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,864% compared to the typical daily volume of 285 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,339,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

