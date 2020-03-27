Investors Buy High Volume of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs Call Options (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,795 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average volume of 665 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs at the end of the most recent quarter.

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,693,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,839. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs Company Profile

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

