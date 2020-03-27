Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,976 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,512% compared to the typical daily volume of 803 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $632,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,680.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,298,016.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,293,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,645,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,262 shares of company stock worth $12,510,495. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 307,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.