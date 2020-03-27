Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,309 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,420% compared to the typical daily volume of 44 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMKR. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

EMKR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 172,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,950. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $58.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.38. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

