Investors Buy Large Volume of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Call Options (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,102 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,365% compared to the typical volume of 280 call options.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,579.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $82,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $189,576 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,264,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,573. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.56%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

