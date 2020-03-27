Investors Buy Large Volume of NanoString Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,491 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,614% compared to the average daily volume of 87 call options.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $933.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.73% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $560,440.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,413.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $48,857.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,942. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $16,769,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.