Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,479 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,743% compared to the typical daily volume of 128 put options.

PTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of PTLA stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $542.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.98. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

