Ion Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 889,568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $142,882,000 after acquiring an additional 556,547 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,175 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,539,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $156.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

