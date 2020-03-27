Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 740,300 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the February 27th total of 490,900 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Ion Geophysical news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Theron Usher acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 162,163 shares of company stock valued at $410,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Ion Geophysical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.33. 198,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,118. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.14.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($1.03). Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,203.27% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

