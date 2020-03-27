Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,678,000 after buying an additional 1,244,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 490.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $919,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

