IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 40 at Deutsche Bank

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s previous close.

IQE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded IQE to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 72.60 ($0.96).

Shares of IQE stock traded down GBX 4.52 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 29.66 ($0.39). 5,469,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. The stock has a market cap of $236.20 million and a PE ratio of -16.48. IQE has a one year low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.03.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

