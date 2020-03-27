Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,473. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.00.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $5,408,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 63.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

