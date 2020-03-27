Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce $61.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.42 million. Irhythm Technologies posted sales of $47.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $281.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.80 million to $288.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $362.87 million, with estimates ranging from $345.13 million to $376.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $87.89 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,240,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,789 shares in the company, valued at $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,057 shares of company stock worth $8,945,450 in the last ninety days. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $104,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

