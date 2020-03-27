Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $104.25.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,450 in the last three months. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

