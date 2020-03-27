IRISnet (IRIS) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,013,631,956 coins and its circulating supply is 604,285,977 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

