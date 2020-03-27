iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of iRobot worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iRobot by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 509,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after buying an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 815,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 453,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after buying an additional 148,833 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 274,582 shares during the period.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of iRobot stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 68,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,473. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.16. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iRobot from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.