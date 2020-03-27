Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,544 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,456,000 after acquiring an additional 580,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 227.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,281,156 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

