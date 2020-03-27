Iron Mountain Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,225 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,112 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 2,162,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Iron Mountain by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 268,159 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

