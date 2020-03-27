iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 201.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

TLT opened at $163.34 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

