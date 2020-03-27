iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by University of Chicago

University of Chicago lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,167 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 32.9% of University of Chicago’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. University of Chicago’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,537,000 after acquiring an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,533,781 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

