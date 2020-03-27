iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is University of Chicago’s Largest Position

University of Chicago decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 54.3% of University of Chicago’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. University of Chicago’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.67. 9,513,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

