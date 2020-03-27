iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,535,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 134,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,941,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,513,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

