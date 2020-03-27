iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.82% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $43,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,680,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,324,000 after buying an additional 547,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,627,000 after buying an additional 469,982 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

