iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,877 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.