iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,154,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after acquiring an additional 235,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EMGF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,887 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.