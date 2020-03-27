iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,786 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.89% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,680,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,107,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 2,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,378. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

