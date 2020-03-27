iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,776,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,119,000 after buying an additional 542,731 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,581 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,825,000 after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,373,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,248,000 after purchasing an additional 367,593 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,919 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.