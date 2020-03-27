iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 497,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,848,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

