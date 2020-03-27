iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $44.36. 26,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,444. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33.

