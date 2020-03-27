iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 95,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,155.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter.

EWG traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 334,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,838,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

