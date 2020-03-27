iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

IGSB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

