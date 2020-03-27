iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 652.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,969,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.56. 42,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,829. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

