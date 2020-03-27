iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,727 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $162.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5326 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

