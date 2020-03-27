iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,249 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.82. 123,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,735. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $123.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.